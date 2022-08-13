Saturday, August 13
Family campout, 3 p.m. to Sunday at 11 a.m., 14225 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3257.
Family paint time, 1 to 3 p.m., step-by-step painting instruction, Cal Aero Preserve Academy Branch Library, 15850 Main St., Chino.
Chino Tea Party, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Information: (951) 415-4507.
Workshop for children with disabilities, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Monday, Aug. 15
Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Special Chino Hills City Council meeting, discussion of the revised 6th Cycle Housing Element for 2021-2029, 5 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills Planning Commission,7 p.m., a housing project proposed in Butterfield called Shady View will be recommended for a continuance, council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Cancelled: Chino City Council meeting. Next meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agen das.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Mature driving class, continues for the next five Wednesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Adult craft, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Friday, Aug. 19
Blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., Allegiance Steam Academy-Thrive, 5862 C St., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Food for Life grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, Living Word Assembly, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 627-3663.
Compost and mulch giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3282.
Community Garden Workshop: Bird Houses, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Children’s Discovery Garden Workshop: Pollinator Gardens, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 6th St. Children ages 4 to 10. $25 for members and $30 for the general public. Information: (909) 334-3270.
