Saturday, Oct. 31
Halloween
Faith-based protest, noon to 1 p.m., Grand and Peyton, Chino Hills.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Daylight Saving Time, turn clocks back one hour.
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at The Orphanage in Chino Hills, 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, at 8:15 a.m., dogs subject to availability or bring your own dog. Hikers will leave at 8:45 a.m. from The Orphanage for a four-mile walk.
Monday, Nov. 2
Chino Planning Commission meeting cancelled. Next meeting Nov. 16.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Election Day
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., in city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. and on livestream video, cityofchino.org.
Chino Valley school district Parents as Partners workshop, 6 to 8 p.m. Topic is: “Tips for Participating in Virtual IEPs.”
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m. Commissioners meet in council chambers and the public participates remotely by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/81775522463. To join by phone, call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 81775522463.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Valley school district Family Engagement Center, 7 p.m., “Parent Self-Care and Stress Management Support Group” on Zoom. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m., remote meeting youtube.com/channel/UCWKinB4PTb_uskobmwB F8pw
Saturday, Nov. 7
Elton John tribute band, City of Chino Hills concert in the car, 5 to 7:15 p.m., The Shoppes overflow parking lot, $25 per car, gates open at 3 p.m.
