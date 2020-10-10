Saturday, Oct. 10
DSB Tribute band, (Journey) 6 p.m., $25 per vehicle, The Shoppes at Chino Hills overflow parking lot at City Center and Shoppes drives.
Chino Valley Fire District virtual open house, 11 a.m., on Facebook Live at face book.com/cvifd.
Monday, Oct. 12
Columbus Day
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., Zoom online gathering. Visit chinovalleydemocrats.org/calendar.
Blood drive, Chino Valley Medical Center, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 5451 Walnut Ave., at 10th Street.
Chino City Council candidate forum, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., filmed inside council chambers. Aired live on the city's Channel 3.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Chino Hills city council, 7 p.m., council chambers. To participate, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or join by phone at 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Women’s prison citizen advisory committee meeting, online, 9:30 a.m., to participate call 1-866-528-2256 and enter access code 7734230.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., at 5092 Schaefer Ave. or visit at tendee.gotowebinar.com/reg ister/990397603178586638 or call (877) 309-2074 and enter 125-912-407.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Voting awareness meeting, 7 p.m., online, hosted by City of Chino Hills and the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters. Advance registration is required. Visit chinohills.org/votereducationwebinar.
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m., meeting can be viewed on Youtube.com and search for Chino Valley Unified School District Board Meeting.
Friday, Oct. 16
Blood drive, Farmer Boys Restaurant, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., 13675 Central Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 17
“The Addams Family,” drive-in movie, 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills overflow parking lot at City Center Drive/Shoppes Drive.
Free flu shots, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St.
