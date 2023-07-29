Saturday, July 29
Cooling Center: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center in the Sage Conference Room, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Song and dance from the Philippines, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
“Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief,” 7 p.m., 13123 Seventh St., a Chino Community Children’s Theatre production. For tickets, visit chinochildrenstheatre.org or call (909) 590-1149.
Praise Chapel Chino Valley backpack giveaway, 1 to 3 p.m., Liberty Park, 11860 Telephone Ave., Chino. Up to 300 backpacks will be given away.
Free pickleball demonstration and instruction, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Valley Community Church’s basketball court, 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Monday, July 31
Seniors at the Square, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Aguiar Square, 13191 Sixth St., Chino.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
National Night Out in Chino and Chino Hills neighborhoods, starts between 5 and 7 p.m., depending on the event.
CANCELLED: Chino City Council meeting. Next meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Planning Commission. Next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Public Works Commission. Next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 in city council chambers.
Chino Hills Concerts in the Park, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave., “Dreaming of You” (Selena tribute) to perform.
Blood drive, 1 to 7 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Business@Breakfast meeting, 7:45 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: chinovalleycham ber.com.
Thursday, Aug. 3
Chino concerts on the lawn: Dreaming of You, Selena tribute, 7 p.m., 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Hills Movies in the Park, “Shang-Chi and the Legends of Ten Rings,” 8 to 9:30 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave, Chino Hills. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Friday, Aug. 4
Summer Healthy Grilling: Grilled garden veggie flatbread, 6 to 7:30 p.m., 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. To register: 909.334.3258
Saturday, Aug. 5
Used book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library community room. Continues 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. Information: (909) 590-5380.
