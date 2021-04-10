Saturday, April 10
Hazardous Waste Drop Off, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Monday, April 12
Memorial service for retired Chino Valley Fire engineer Ray Santoyo, 10 a.m., Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, 4201 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino.
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., Zoom online meeting: tinyurl.com/36arkcvk. Information: Marian Arguello, (909) 591-1864.
Tuesday, April 13
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org. See Page B2.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., councilmembers meet in council chambers, residents participate online by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or by phone at (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
Citizens Advisory Committees for California Institution for Men and California Institution for Women.The men’s committee meeting will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Call public information officer Thomas Lopez at (909) 606-7068 for information on how to join. The women’s committee meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. To join the meeting, call (916) 701-9994 and enter number 366231369.
Wed., April 14
Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 a.m., speaker will be Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons. Information: (909) 627-6177. See Page B8.
Blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Farmer Boys, 13675 Central Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., online only. Information: chinovalleyfire.org or (909) 902-5260.
Thursday, April 15
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m. remote meeting, Visit YouTube and search Chino Valley Unified School District.
Friday, April 16
17th ‘Battle for the Bone’ football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools, 7 p.m., at CHHS stadium.
Saturday, April 17
Free COVID vaccinations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at BAPS Hindu Temple, 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Appointments are required.
Yanks Air Museum grand re-opening, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 15121 Stearman Drive, at the Chino Airport. Information: yanksair.org or (909) 597-1735.
