Saturday, June 27
Household hazardous waste collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Service Center.
Sunday, June 28
Anti-Racism Running Club, 8 a.m., Chino Hills Community Park.
Tuesday, June 30
COVID-19 testing, Chino Hills High. No appointments left.
Wed., July 1
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m., hybrid meeting with commissioners in council chambers, and online public participation.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., online meeting. To participate, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/732316229 or call 1-877-309-2073 and enter access code 732316229.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Hills Legislative Advocacy Committee, 9 a.m. via Zoom.
Thursday, July 2
Chino Cares Challenge food collection drive, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Senior Center.
Saturday, July 4
Independence Day.
