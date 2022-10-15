Saturday, Oct. 15
Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Children ages 4 to 10. $25 for members and $30 for the general public. Information: (909) 334-3270.
“Newsies,” 7 p.m., Chino Community Children’s Theatre play, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: (909) 590-1149.
Chino Valley Fire District Open House, 9 a.m. to noon, 5092 Schaefer Ave. Information: chinovalleyfire.org.
Troop 214 pancake fundraiser, 8 to 11 a.m., Loving Savior of the Hills, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Business@Breakfast event, 7:45 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino Hills Candidates’ Forum, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Great California Shakeout, 10:20 a.m., earthquake practice drill, school district, cities, and fire district participating.
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino. Information: redcrossblood.org.
“The Addams Family,” Chino Hills High School theatre, 7 p.m., 16150 Pomona Rincon Road. Continues Oct. 22, 26, 27, 28 and 29. Information: (909) 606-7150.
Business Expo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive. Information: chinovalleychamber.com
Pumpkin Garden Festival, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266
Waterwise Landscaping 101 class, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave. (909) 334-3282.
Chino High School boys’ basketball pancake fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon, Chino American Legion Post 299, 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
