Saturday, Oct. 16
Chino Valley Fire District open house, 9 a.m. to noon, training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 902-5260.
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, Living Word Assembly, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino. Information: foodforlifeministry.org.
Monday, Oct. 18
Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: chinohills.org.
California Institution for Women citizens’ advisory committee, 9:30 a.m., Chaffey College, Chino, 5897 College Park Ave.
Free COVID vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino.
Spooky Senior Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino. Free to attend. Participants can wear Halloween-related attire. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Workshop called “Dads Who Nurture,” 10 to 11 a.m. on Zoom, a nonprofit group that promotes family bonding.
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Friday, Oct. 22
Fourth annual Food for Life Ministry golf tournament, 8 a.m., El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 376-5628 or BCGabes@aol.com.
Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686.
Saturday, Oct. 23
21st Drug Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Hills Police Department, 14011 City Center Drive. Information: (909) 364-2000.
Chino Police Department open house, noon to 5 p.m., 5451 Guardian Way, Chino.
Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Pumpkin Garden Festival, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Register at cityofchino.org/programs.
Dog Park for Chino Hills Howl-O-Ween dog park day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vila Borba Dog Park, 17001 Amadora Drive, Chino Hills. Information: dogparkch2@gmail.com or (909) 518-9318.
