Saturday, May 7
“Grease,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., tickets range from $8 to $12, Chino Hills High School Theatre, for tickets visit the atreatchhs.seatyourself.biz.
Chino Hills Community Services Open House, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., includes class demonstrations, crafts, and activities, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Street taco fest, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Valley Masonic Lodge, 6050 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Chino City Hall on the Move, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Stater Bros., 6989 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Hike the Valley: 3.6-mile Castlewood Trail in Fullerton, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 14317 Pleasant Hill Drive, Chino Hills.
Sunday, May 8
Mother’s Day
Monday, May 9
Organic waste workshop for businesses, 10 a.m. to noon, or 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall community room, 14000 City Center Drive.
Tuesday, May 10
Civic Center master plan workshop, 4:30 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Public Works open house, 4 to 7 p.m., city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, May 11
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m. , Diamond Bar City Council Chambers, 21810 Copley Dr. To access the meeting by phone, call (914) 614-3221 and enter access code 833139120. To join the meeting by webinar, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/4761613647799536909.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino.
Dance showcase, noon to 2 p.m., for Chino Hills Active Adults 50+, lunch included with ticket registration, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Visit chi nohills.org/activeadults or the Chino Hills Community Center to sign up.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (909) 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
Thursday, May 12
Organic waste workshop for businesses, 10 a.m. to noon, or 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall community room, 14000 City Center Drive.
Office Hours at The Preserve, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main Street, Chino. Information: (909) 334-3261.
Chino Teen Opportunity Program meeting, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
Friday, May 13
Louie Beltran in concert, jazz musician and percussionist, 6 to 8 p.m., $10, gazebo outside Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. For tickets, visit chinohillsfoundation.com.
Saturday, May 14
‘Let It Be’ run-walk, Chino Hills High School, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road. Information: theletitbefoundation.org.
Chino Bike Day, 7:30 to 11 a.m., Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino.
Chino Tea Party, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266.
Sharps collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., fire district training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 902-5260.
