Monday, Aug. 1
Waste Management community workshop, 6 to 8 p.m., to answer questions about cart exchange, how to process organic waste, the new billing, and other concerns, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Waste Management community workshop, 6 to 8 p.m., to answer questions about cart exchange, how to process organic waste, the new billing, and other concerns, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission meeting, next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 15, council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Seniors at the Square: concert and meal, 6 to 8 p.m., Aguiar Square, Sixth Street. Information: (909) 591-9836.
Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity golf tournament, 10 a.m., Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills.
Cancelled: Chino City Council meeting, next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchi no.org/agendas.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Planning Commission meeting, next meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 14000 City Council Chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
National Night Out, approximately 6 p.m., celebrated in both Chino Hills and Chino with gatherings, barbecues, and potlucks, with visits by fire, police, and city officials.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills concert in the park, “AbbaFab,” Abba cover band, Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Public Works Commission. Next meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, in city council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Visit us02web.zoom.us/j/7149929027 or call (669) 900-9128 and enter 7149929027.
Special Chino Hills Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., to consider the General Plan Amendment for the 6th Cycle Housing Element, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills movie in the park, “The Night Before Christmas,” approximately 8 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
14th annual California Inland Empire Council-Boy Scouts of America golf tournament, 7:30 a.m., Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Backpack giveaway, 1 to 3 p.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino. Hosted by Praise Chapel Chino Valley. Information: Pastor Ruben Gutierrez, (562) 843-6786.
Used book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, continues Sunday, Aug. 7, organized by the Friends of the Library.
Used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cal Aero Preserve Academy Branch Library, 15850 Main Street, Chino, organized by Friends of the Library.
