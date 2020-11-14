Saturday, Nov. 14
Free gardening classes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., via Zoom, by the Master Gardeners Program of UCCE Extension team.
Drive-through gift card collection, 8 a.m. to noon, The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at 8:15 a.m. at The Orphanage in Chino Hills, 2587 Chino Hills Parkway or bring your own dog. Hikers will leave at 8:45 a.m. for a four-mile walk.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Farmer Boys, 13625 Central Ave., Chino.
Monday, Nov. 16
Canned food drive, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Ayala Park Operations Center near the batting cages at 12th Street entrance, hosted by Chino CARES Challenge, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino. Continues on Nov. 20.
CANCELLED: Chino Planning Commission, next meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., in city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. and on livestream video, cityof chino.org.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., city council chambers. No public hearings or discussions scheduled. Chairman and vice chairman will be selected. The commission meets in council chambers and the public participates by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Free flu shot and COVID testing, 2 to 6 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., city council chambers. The commission will meet in council chambers and the public may participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86541188692 or call 1-669-6833 and enter meeting number 86541188692.
Chino Valley Fire Board meeting, 6 p.m. 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Some seats will be available at the meeting based on COVID-19 safety protocols, and the meeting can be viewed online at at tendee.gotowebinar.com/reg ister/1694158712234596108.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
CANCELLED: Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, next meeting 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, City of Industry Council Chambers.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m., remote meeting youtube.com/channel/UCWKinB4PTb_uskobmwB F8pw
Virtual bingo, 10 a.m. for ages 50+ and 6 p.m. for ages 18 and older, no cost. City of Chino Hills event. Registration is required at chinohills.org/recreation, click on registration, then register now, then enrichment. Information: 364-2700.
Thanksgiving tablescape contest begins, a City of Chino Hills recreation event, residents may submit a photo of their Thanksgiving table until Sunday, Nov. 29 to chinohills.org/virtualrecreation.
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce webinar on “Disaster Recovery for Small Business,” 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., on Zoom. An email will be sent to members with the meeting number and access code.
Inland Valley Humane Society virtual bingo, 7 p.m. cost is $20. Information: 623-9777, ext. 634.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Chino Neighborhood House toy collection, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church parking lot, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Thanksgiving dinner box distribution, noon, by Caring for the Hills, families have been pre-registered. Volunteers limited due to COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.