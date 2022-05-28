Saturday, May 28
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave, Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266.
Monday, May 30
Memorial Day
Memorial Day Event, 10 a.m., Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Tuesday, May 31
Chino Hills State of the City with Mayor Ray Marquez, 5:30 p.m. hors d’oeuvres reception followed by state of the city address at 6:30 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 City Center Drive. Information: chinohills.org/stateofthecity.
Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinohills.org.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14077 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, June 1
Storytime in the Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3478.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Public Works Commission. Information: chinohills.org.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m. The meeting will be held on Zoom by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/7149929027. The meeting identification number is 7149929027.
Thursday, June 2
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m., Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Saturday, June 4
Hike the Valley: Reef Point and Crystal Cove 5-mile trail, 7 a.m., Carolyn Owen s Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3478.
National Trails Day, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grand Avenue Park trailhead in Chino Hills, 9 a.m. guided intermediate hike, 9:30 a.m. guided beginners hike. Information: chinohills.org/virtualrecreation.
Birdwatching Walk, 8:30 a.m., Prado Park, 16700 Euclid Ave., Chino. Information: pomonavalleyaudubon@gmail.com.
