Saturday, Feb. 12
Chino Tea Party meeting, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
The Great Backyard Bird Count, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Super Bowl Sunday
Monday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day
Legal holiday, schools in the Chino Valley Unified School District are closed, as is the district office.
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Visit tinyurl.com/n8cdjh4k.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting March 1.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., Diamond Bar Council Chambers, 21810 Copley Dr., or visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/7311970449008309517 or call (631) 992-3221 and enter access code 673264 831.
Friday, Feb. 18
Chino Teen Movie Night, 7 to 9 p.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino. To RSVP: (909)334-3260.
Chino Hills High School Theatre Department will present Frozen, Jr., at 7 p.m., 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Cold Weather Veggies Garden Workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Winter Veggies Children’s Garden Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Chino Youth Museum Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., 13191 Sixth St. Information: (909) 334-3270.
Chino Hills High School Theatre Department, Frozen, Jr., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., 16150 Pomona Rincon Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.