Saturday, April 9
Chino Tea Party meeting, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino. Information: chinoteaparty.net.
Dudes Got Blues, classic rock/classic blues band, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Household hazardous waste collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Service Works Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266
Ayala High School mattress fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ayala High School multi-purpose room, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (951) 377-3478.
Battle of the Mt. Baldy League teams at Quakes Stadium in Rancho Cucamonga, Chino vs. Ontario at 2 p.m., Don Lugo vs. Chaffey at 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
Ayala High School mattress fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ayala High School multi-purpose room, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (951) 377-3478.
Monday, April 11
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., on Zoom. Information: chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
Tuesday, April 12
Chino Hills user fee workshop, 4:30 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Police Department community forum to discuss Assembly Bill 481, 6 p.m., 5451 Guardian Way.
Wednesday, April 13
Paradise Ranch public scoping meeting, 6 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinovalleyfire.org or (909) 902-5260.
Business@Breakfast meeting, 7:45 to 9 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: ch
Free COVID-19 testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Thursday, April 14
Photos with the Easter Bunny, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Chino Youth Museum outside courtyard, 13191 Sixth St. Information: (909) 334-3270.
Chino Teen Opportunity Program meeting, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Information: (909) 334-3260.
Friday, April 15
Good Friday
Schools closed in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Saturday, April 16
Chino Teen Night: Glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Ayala Park Yates Stadium, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3260.
Easter Egg-Citement, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave.
