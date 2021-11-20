Saturday, Nov. 20
Christmas Festival in the Hills, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Holy Transfiguration American Coptic Orthodox Church, 15330 Fairfield Ranch Road, Unit B, Chino Hills.
Food for Life Ministry 12th annual Thanksgiving Turnout turkey and grocery giveaway, Chino Adult School, 9 a.m. to noon, 12970 Third St. Information: (909) 627-3663.
Holiday boutique and bake sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Holiday food giveaway and fair, 11 a.m. Michael’s Deluxe Barbershop, 11732 Central Ave., Chino.
Friendsgiving Night Out, 5 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
Garden Workshop “Fruit Tree Care”, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Children’s Discovery Workshop, “Fall Trees,” 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Teen Garden Workshop, “Mason Jar Terrariums,” 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Thanksgiving Food Giveaway, Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Information: 909-334-3260.
Monday, Nov. 22
Community Services Commission Meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., Chino City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3306.
Chino Valley Fire District finance committee meeting, 8 a.m., online only at attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/5993466889431523343. Information: chinovalleyfire.org.
Chino Hills Legislative Advocacy Committee, 10 a.m., Chino Hills City Council conference room, second floor, 14000 City Center Drive.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Vaccine and flu clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Boys Republic pop-up bakery sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking lot next to The Shoppes.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving Day
Saturday, Nov. 27
Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: chinocommunitytheatre.org.
