Saturday, Sept. 18
City of Chino compost and mulch giveaway for Chino residents, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Public Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Chino Community Theatre performance of “Drop Dead,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: (909) 590-1149 or chinocommunitytheatre.com.
Rosary prayer vigil for the unborn, 6:15 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church courtyard, 14085 Peyton Drive.
Dudes Got Blues, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Chino Community Theatre performance of “Drop Dead,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: (909) 590-1149 or chinocommunitytheatre.com.
Monday, Sept. 20
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
City of Chino Hills free COVID-19 vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Girl Scout information meeting for ages 5 to 17, 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: mbarajas@girlscoutsla.org.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Free COVID-19 vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive., Chino Hills.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Speaker will be Rita Salkali of Boutique Digital Marketing on “How can digital marketing held your business.”
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Chino Valley Young Life golf tournament, 3 p.m., Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave. Information: chinovalley.younglife.org.
Friday, Sept. 24
Chino Hills 55+ Club meeting, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
“Baby Bookworm” program for ages 3 to 12 months, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive. Information: (909) 590-5380.
Chino Community Theatre performance of “Drop Dead,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: (909) 590-1149 or chinocommunitytheatre.com.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Chino Valley Chamber Business Expo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Shoppes in Chino Hills. A Lifestream blood drive will be held. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Chino Community Theatre performance of “Drop Dead,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Information: (909) 590-1149 or chinocommunitytheatre.com.
