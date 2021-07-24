Sunday, July 25
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at The Orphanage at 8:10 a.m. to get a shelter dog to walk, subject to availability. Personal dogs welcome. Hike departs from the Gordon Ranch Marketplace at 8:45 a.m., 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, at Eucalyptus Avenue.
Monday, July 26
Chino Community Services Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
Seniors at the Square, 6 to 8 p.m., “A.J.’s Entertainment,” Aguiar Square on Sixth Street between C and D streets in Chino. Free to attend.
Tuesday, July 27
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., City of Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
CANCELLED: Chino Hills City Council, next meeting 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Wednesday, July 28
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Valley Masonic Lodge #427, 6050 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills concert in the park, 7 to 8:30 p.m., “Led Zepagain,” tribute to Led Zeppelin, Veterans Park, Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
Chino Hills farmers market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Thursday, July 29
Chino Concert on the Lawn, 7 p.m., No Duh, a No Doubt tribute band, will perform. Free. Information: chinokiwanis.com.
Chino Hills Movies on the Lawn, “Frozen II,” approximately 8 p.m., with lawn seating at 6:30 p.m. Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Friday, July 30
Chino Movies on the Lawn, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” dusk, with seating at 6:30 p.m., Chino civic center lawn.
Saturday, July 31
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, Gateway-Karis Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: foodforlifeministry.org. .
Personal safety and awareness workshop for women ages 15 and up, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Hills Police community room, 14077 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2000.
