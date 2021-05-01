Saturday, May 1
Document shredding event, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Chino City Hall, 13260 Central Ave.
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: food for lifeministry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Relay for Life of Chino drive-in community rally, noon to 2 p.m., east side of Ayala Park off Edison and Oaks avenues.
Sunday, May 2
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 14317 Pleasant Hill Drive (residence), Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Monday, May 3
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m. city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. or visit cityofchino.org/agendas.
Mass of Hope, 7 p.m., for people who are divorced or separated, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Tuesday, May 4
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m. council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. or visit cityofchino.org/agendas.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 18.
Wednesday, May 5
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Speaker will be Yadira Dominguez on “Finding Quality Employees.”
Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council online meeting, 7 p.m. To join, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/172815853 or call (877) 309-2073 and enter 172815853.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Public Works Commission meeting. Next meeting is 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.
Thursday, May 6
Day of Prayer, noon, churches will gather on the lawn at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. The community is invited.
Chino Valley Community Church Day of Prayer, open to the community, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. self-guided prayer walk on church campus; 7 p.m. worship and prayer service, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m. remote meeting, Visit YouTube and search Chino Valley Unified School District.
Friday, May 7
27th annual Ontario Christian High Boosters Club golf tournament, El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino. Information: Larry Vanden Berge at lvandenberge@os chools.org or (909) 996-2382.
Saturday, May 8
Household hazardous waste disposal, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.