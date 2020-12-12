Saturday, Dec. 12
Holiday craft fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino American Legion Post 299, 13179 Central Ave.
“Christmas Lights Night Ride,” 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by the BOBie Cycling Club.
SOLD OUT: Winter Wonderland Spectacular, Ayala Park.
The Berrytones, 4 to 6 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, presenting a Christmas music and dance performance.
Holiday toy collection drive-through, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez’ office, 13160 Seventh St., Chino.
Christmas Acts of Kindness virtual event, hosted by Rhythm of Life Church in Chino, 10 a.m., featuring speakers, music, prayer and a raffle. Proceeds benefit Isaiah’s Rock.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at 8:15 a.m. at The Orphanage in Chino Hills, 2587 Chino Hills Parkway or bring your own dog. Hikers will leave at 8:45 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 14
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Register at least one day ahead of the meeting at tinyurl.com/y53fdhfc
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., commissioners meet in chambers, public meets remotely. To access the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952#.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills Singers Company, elementary-age girls’ performing group, 4:30 to 5 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., commissioners meet in chambers, public meets remotely. To access the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86541188692 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter 86541188692#.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Photos with Santa, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., phone meeting. Call 1-657-204-3264 and enter 231261369#.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Chino Valley school board organizational meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: 628-1201.
Friday, Dec. 18
55+ Club online meeting, Christmas theme, 10 a.m. To join the meeting, call Sharon Stuewe at 226-8686.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Chino Cares Challenge food collection drive, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Chino American Legion Post 299 holiday fundraising barbecue dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., 13759 Central Ave.
CJ Simmons, Nashville singing duo, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
