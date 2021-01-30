Saturday, Jan. 30
Design workshop for Monte Vista Park, 9 a.m., Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
Document shredding event, 9 a.m. to noon, Montclair City Hall, 5111 Benito St. Information: sbcounty.org.
Monday, Feb. 1
Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Chino City Hall council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Housing discussion to take place. To participate, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952.
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org.
Lifestream blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills government center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
Virtual bingo for Chino residents 50 and over, 1 p.m. Register at bit.ly/chinosenior center.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
COVID testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Business@Breakfast, 7:45 to 9 a.m. on Zoom. Information: chinovalleychamberofcommerce.com or 627-6177.
Fundraiser for Chino Hills 55+ Club, noon to 10 p.m., Bravo Burger, 14698 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills.
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m., commissioners and staff meet in chambers, public may participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/81775522463 or call (669) 900-6833 and enter 81775522463.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., online only. To participate, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/380479573 or call (877) 309-2073 and enter 380479 573.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Valley school district’s Measure G Citizens Oversight Committee meeting on Zoom at 5 p.m. To participate, visit chino.k12.ca.us/page/22215.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Lifestream blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hussmann, 13770 Ramona Ave.
Open door meeting for Preserve residents with Chino city officials, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main Street.
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m., remote viewing at chino.k12.ca.us or the school district’s YouTube channel: Chino Valley Unified School Dist Board Videos.
Saturday, Feb. 6
20th annual Run for Russ, Chino and Central avenues, start line available from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Information: russ2021.racewire.com.
Superbowl breakfast, open to all men in the community, 8:30 a.m., cost $12, hosted by the men’s ministry at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
Curbside Super Saturday lunch, noon to 4 p.m., Chino American Legion Post 299, 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
