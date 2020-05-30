Saturday, May 30
Planes of Fame Air Museum begins outdoor museum experience, 10 a.m., at the museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino (at Chino Airport). Admission required.
Monday, June 1
CANCELLED: Chino Planning Commission. The next scheduled meeting will be 7 p.m., Monday, June 15 in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave. Seating will be limited because of social distancing measures. Face masks for the public and city officials are encouraged.
Tuesday, June 2
Chino Valley school board 2020-21 proposed budget study session, 4:30 p.m., online meeting.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave. Seating will be limited because of social distancing measures. Face masks are encouraged.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., online.
CANCELLED: The Kilroy Coffee Klatch for veterans, 9 to 11 a.m., Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino.
Wednesday, June 3
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m., online meeting. Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81775522463 or by phone at 1-669-900-6833 and enter code 81775522463.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council meeting, 7 p.m., online meeting. Visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/536784989 or call 1-877-309-2073 and enter code 536784989.
Elementary and junior high summer school to catch up on schoolwork begins via distance learning, for pre-selected Chino Valley school district students. .
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. (new ending time), The Shoppes at Chino Hills..
Thursday, June 4
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m., online meeting.
American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 7 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Chino Hills.
