Saturday, Sept. 11
Patriot Day
Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony, 9:30 a.m., Chino Valley Fire District Station 1, 5078 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Jazz and blues entertainer Derek Bordeaux, 6 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center gazebo, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Chino Community Theatre performance of “Drop Dead,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: (909) 590-1149 or chinocommunitythreatre.com.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at The Orphanage at 8:10 a.m. to get a shelter dog to walk, subject to availability. Hike departs from the Gordon Ranch Marketplace at 8:45 a.m., 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, at Eucalyptus Avenue.
Chino Community Theatre performance of “Drop Dead,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: (909) 590-1149 or chinocommunitythreatre.com.
Monday, Sept. 13
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., on Zoom. Information: (909) 518-9318 or email chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Free COVID-19 vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills Community Foundation meeting, 4 p.m., community room at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive. Agenda can be viewed at chinohills.org/community-foundation.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority meeting, 6 p.m., Diamond Bar City Hall.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Enchanted lunch and luau for residents 50 and over, free, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3271 or cityofchino.org.
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Free emergency preparedness workshop, 7 p.m., at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2713 or visit chinohills.org/emergencypreparedness.
Friday, Sept. 17
Chino Community Theatre performance of “Drop Dead,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: (909) 590-1149 or chinocommunitythreatre.com.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Chino Community Theatre performance of “Drop Dead,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: (909) 590-1149 or chinocommunitythreatre.com.
Dudes Got Blues, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
