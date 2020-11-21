Saturday, Nov. 21
Chino Cares Challenge, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/ccc or 334-3258.
Chino Neighborhood House toy collection, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church parking lot, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Food for Life annual Thanksgiving grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: 627-3663 or foodforlifeministry.org.
Thanksgiving dinner box distribution, noon, from Caring for the Hills on Cecelia Street. Families have been pre-registered. Volunteers limited due to COVID.
Monday, Nov. 23
Chino Community Services Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Boys Republic Bakery Thanksgiving sale, first day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills overflow parking lot.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., City of Chino Hills city hall parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council meets in chambers, public meets online by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Boys Republic Bakery Thanksgiving sale, second day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills overflow parking lot.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, corner of Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Thanksgiving.
Friday, Nov. 27
Frosty’s Forest Christmas Trees, opening day, holiday-themed photo backdrops, $15 per person, children under 12 free. Tree lot sells Christmas trees flocked in a variety of colors, Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Ave. in Chino.
