Saturday, Feb. 29
Leap Year Day
Compost and Mulch Giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon, Chino Public Works Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: 334-3265.
Used book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, hosted by Friends of the Library.
Free document shredding, 9 a.m. to noon, Montclair City Hall, 5111 Benito St.
Chaffey College Burrowing Owl Festival, 9 a.m. to noon, at the college campus, 5897 College Park Ave.
Sunday, March 1
Used book sale, 1 to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive, hosted by Friends of the Library.
Auditions for Chino Community Theatre’s production of “The Little Shop of Horrors,” 4:30 to 6:15 p.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St.
Monday, March 2
Chino Valley School District’s Julie Gobin Memorial Hit the Greens for Scholarships Golf Tournament, tee off at 11 a.m., Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills. The tournament is fully booked, but cancellations on the day of the event may provide openings.
Monday Movie Madness, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” rated PG, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Snack bar open 1:45 to 4 p.m. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission. The next scheduled meeting is 7 p.m. Monday, March 16 in council chambers at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, March 3
Presidential primary election day.
The Kilroy Coffee Klatch for veterans, 9 to 11 a.m., Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino (off Merrill Avenue). Free.
Dr. Seuss party, 4 to 7 p.m., James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Parents As Partners Academy to address student behavior, 6 to 8 p.m. continues Tuesdays March 10 and 17 at Family Engagement Center, Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 Third St.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Wednesday, March 4
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., Sleepy Hollow Community Building, 16801 Rosemary Lane.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Public Works Commission. The next scheduled meeting is 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3.
Free mature drivers’ education class begins, 10 to 11:30 a.m. in sessions of two weeks on and two weeks offer, James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Parent Self-Care and Stress Management Support Group, 6 to 8 p.m., continues Wednesdays through April 29 (except March 26) at Family Engagement Center, Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 Third St.
Chino Valley Historical Society, 6 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B St., Chino. Public welcome.
Thursday, March 5
Every 15 minutes event, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., on Peyton Drive in front of Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m., board room at the district office, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
U.S. Census representative will hold office hours, 1 to 3 p.m. in the conference room near the main lobby at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive. The same office hours will be offered March 12, 19, 26 and April 2.
Friday, March 6
First Friday Chino Youth Museum Lab, a S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics)-based event for children, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free. Information: 334-3270.
Free tax preparation assistance to low and moderate-income residents, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The program continues the same time every Friday through April 10.
“Frozen, Jr.,” a musical production of Chino Community Children’s Theatre, debuts at 7 p.m. but all shows have been sold out except for a special showing at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
Saturday, March 7
10th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire 5K, 10K and Fun Run, 8 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
Stepping Up for Girls, 8 a.m., Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Pre-registration required at 529-1714.
City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to the Claremont Wilderness Trail, 7 a.m. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
Chino Valley Fire Foundation’s St. Paddy’s Day Fest fundraiser, 1 to 5 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive. Tickets: https://chinovalleyfirefoundation.tickespice.com/saint-padd ys-festival-2020.
Four free gardening workshops, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prado Regional Park, 16700 Euclid Ave., Chino (south of Pine Avenue). Instruction by the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources cooperative extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.