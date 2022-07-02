Saturday, July 2
Chino Fireworks Spectacular, 1 to 10 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
Sunday, July 3
Chino Basque Club Annual Picnic, 10:30 a.m. starting with Mass, all-day event, dance, lamb, barbecue, Klika band, dancers, Chino Fairgrounds, northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues.
Monday, July 4
Independence Day
Chino Hills Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., strolling entertainment, boardwalk games, food-eating contests, giveaways, Petty and the Heartshakers tribute band at 11:45 a.m., Veterans Park, 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.
Tuesday, July 5
Chino Junior Fair, Chino Fairgrounds, northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues. Awards ceremony, auction and barbecue on the final day. Information: chinojrlivestockfair@gmail.com. Continues through July 8.
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting will be Tuesday, July 19 at 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: sb covid19.com/vaccine.
Wednesday, July 6
Storytime in the Garden, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3987.
Chino Hills Public Works Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Free COVID-19 testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Information: chinohills.org.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 9:30 a.m., online only. To attend online, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5333997412112880141, or call (213) 929-4212 and enter 840013610.
Thursday, July 7
Chino Hills movie in the park, “Tangled,” approximately 8 p.m., on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino concert on the lawn, 7 to 9 p.m., Soto: R&B/Latin, on the City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
Friday, July 8
Healthy Grilling: Grilled Chicken Pitas, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Chino Movie Night: Ghostbusters Afterlife, family activities start at 6:30 p.m., City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Avenue. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Saturday, July 9
Hazardous Household Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266.
