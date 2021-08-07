Saturday, Aug. 7
“Almost, Maine,” 2:30 and 7 p.m., Chino Community Children’s Theatre production at the Seventh Street Theatre.
Sunday, Aug. 8
“Almost, Maine,” 2:30 p.m., Chino Community Children’s Theatre production at the Seventh Street Theatre.
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at The Orphanage at 8:10 a.m. to get a shelter dog to walk, subject to availability. Personal dogs welcome. Hike departs from the Gordon Ranch Marketplace at 8:45 a.m., 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, at Eucalyptus Avenue.
Monday, Aug. 9
Teen Activity Center reopens at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursdays and 2:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays.
Seniors at the Square, 6 to 8 p.m., entertainment provided by Joanie Francis and the Boomers, Aguiar Square on Sixth Street between C and D streets in Chino. Tickets for a fried chicken dinner for $4 must be purchased a day in advance at the Chino Senior Center. Dinner is from 5 to 6 p.m.
Chino Valley Democratic Club online meeting, 7 p.m. To join, visit tinyurl.com/36arkcvk about 10 minutes before the meeting.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Chino Hills city council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hussmann, 13770 Ramona Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Vaccine clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Chino Hills concert in the Park, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Kenny Metcalf as Elton John, Veterans Park, Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinovalleyfire.org or (909) 902-5260.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Ontario Christian High ‘Green and White’ three-mile run-walk, 6 p.m., 931 W. Philadelphia St., Ontario. Information: ocschools.org or (909) 984-1756.
Friday, Aug. 13
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Concert in the Park, “Radio Ready,” 7 to 9 p.m., Founders Park, 8151 W. Preserve Loop, Chino Preserve. Sponsored by the City of Chino and the Kiwanis Club.
Pop-up City Hall, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Grocery Outlet, northwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.
U.S. Navy pilot and author Dave “Bio” Baranek will appear at Yanks Air Museum, 1 to 2 p.m., Chino Airport, for a presentation that will include a screening of the 1986 film “Top Gun.” Event is from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
