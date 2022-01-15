Saturday, Jan. 15
Chino Garden Workshop: Container Gardening, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Children’s Discovery Workshop: Fun with Potted Plants, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Monday, Jan. 17
Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting scheduled for this Wednesday, Jan. 19. Information: cityofchino.org.
Chino Valley Democratic Club meeting, 7 p.m., online at tinyurl.com/36arkcvk. Information: chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
Ayala High boys and girls golf teams third annual fundraiser tournament, Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills. Information: ay alagolf.com or golfayala@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Free vaccines, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Continues every Tuesday in January. Information: myturnca.gov or (909) 387-3911 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Inland Empire Utilities Agency virtual workshop on redistricting, 6 to 7:30 p.m. For link, visit ieua.org/redistricting.
Chino City Council meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Chino Planning Commission special meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., Chino Council Chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., Diamond Bar City Council chambers. For Zoom link, visit diamondbarca.gov.
Business@Breakfast meeting, 7:45 to 9 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Chino Valley Unified school district board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: foodforlifeministry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Document shredding event, 9 a.m. to noon, The Shoppes at Chino Hills at the corner of Shoppes and Boys Republic drives.
Chino Teen Game Night, 5 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. RSVP required. Information: (909) 334-3260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.