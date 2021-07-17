Saturday, July 17
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: foodforlifeministry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Chino Challenge Demolition Derby, 6 p.m., Chino Fairgrounds. Tickets are available at M.K. Smith Chevrolet, 12845 Central Ave., Chino. Information: wgasmotorsports.com.
Plaque dedication ceremony to honor the late Amado “Mayo” Briones, 8 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Fields 5 and 6, Chino.
Sunday, July 18
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at The Orphanage at 8:10 a.m. to get a shelter dog to walk. Personal dogs welcome. Hike departs from the Gordon Ranch Marketplace at 8:45 a.m., 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, at Eucalyptus Avenue.
Monday, July 19
Senior dancing for ages 50-plus, 6 to 8 p.m., entertainment by Joanie Francis and the Boomers, Aquiar Square on Sixth Street between C and D streets. A light meal of baked ziti, salad and bread is available for $4 if ticket is purchased in advance at the Chino Senior Center.
The Chino Senior Center is opening its doors at 13170 Central Avenue for the first time since COVID.
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, July 20
Joint workshop, Chino City Council and Community Services Commission, on the parks master plan update, 4 p.m., Chino city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. To join remotely, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/4364496429623174157 or call (866) 901-6455 and enter 162598890.
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Free vaccines, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: sbcovid19.com/vac cine or myturn.ca.gov or by calling (909) 387-3911.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Wed., July 21
Business@Breakfast online meeting, 7:45 a.m. Information: chinoval leychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., the meeting will be held in person and by telephone at Diamond Bar City Hall in the “Windmill Room,” 21810 Copley Drive. To access the meeting, call (562) 247-8422 and enter 129360155.
Chino Hills Concert in the Park, 7 p.m., Blue Breeze Band, funk and soul, Veterans Park, Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue.
Thursday, July 22
City of Chino and Kiwanis Concert, “Bonfire,” an AC/DC tribute band, 7 p.m., Chino Civic Center lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Hills Movie on the Lawn, “The Croods: A New Age,” 8 p.m. with seating at 6:30 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive. Delayed one day because of concerts in the park.
Cyn in the City, 5 to 8 p.m., with shopping, music, and prizes, Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Friday, July 23
Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., in person at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Movie on the Lawn, “Tom and Jerry,” dusk, seating at 6:30 p.m., Chino Civic Center lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
