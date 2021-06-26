Saturday, June 26
Independence Day celebration, 3 to 10 p.m., booths, games, food trucks and the band Time Bomb performing at 5 and 7:30 p.m.; fireworks spectacular show from 9 to 10 p.m., Ayala Park, Chino.
Cancelled: Vaccine clinic, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Chino Transit Center, 13242 Sixth St., north of Chino Avenue.
Fireworks safe surrender event, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Household hazardous waste drop off for Chino residents, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Sunday, June 27
Classic car show, 9 to 11 a.m., offered by West Coast RideZ, Oakmont of Chino Hills senior living, 14837 Peyton Drive.
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at The Orphanage at 8:10 a.m. to get a shelter dog to walk, subject to availability. Personal dogs welcome. Hike departs from the Gordon Ranch Marketplace at 8:45 a.m., 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, at Eucalyptus Avenue.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5048 D St., Chino.
Monday, June 28
Chino Community Services Commission, 7 to 9:30 p.m., city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, June 29
Vaccine clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills government center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
Grab and go meals for 18 and under, free to the needy, 10 a.m. to noon, Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive.
Wednesday, June 30
Chino Hills farmers market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Thursday, July 1
Bingo in the Barn, doors open at 10:15 a.m., games start at 11:30 a.m. Minimum buy-in price is $15 for a 15-game package.
Saturday, July 3
Chino Hills Independence Celebration and Concert, 7 to 9:15 p.m., featuring Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, Veterans Park, Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
