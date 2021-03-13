Saturday, March 13
High school football scrimmage game, 7 p.m., Don Lugo at Alta Loma..
Composting webinar, 10 to 11 a.m., via Zoom.To register, visit http://bit.ly/sbc-composting.
Sunday, March 14
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino. Information: redcross blood.org.
Monday, March 15
Chino Planning Commission, 7 p.m., city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., or visit cityofchino.org
Tuesday, March 16
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Chino City Council workshop “Housing Element Sites Analysis,” 4 to 6 p.m., city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., or visit cityof chino.org
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. or visit cityofchino.org
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., commissioners meet in council chambers. Residents meet via Zoom by visiting us02.web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952.
Wednesday, March 17
St. Patrick’s Day.
Business@Breakfast meeting, 7:45 a.m., on Zoom. Information: chinovalleychamberofcommerce.com or (909) 627-6177.
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., commissioners meet in council chambers. Residents participate via Zoom by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86541188692 or call (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 86541188692.
Cancelled: Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority. Next meeting, tentatively 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
Thursday, March 18
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m. remote meeting only, visit YouTube and search Chino Valley Unified School District.
Friday, March 19
Chino Youth Museum ‘Lab Fridays,’ 10 to 11:30 a.m., 13191 Sixth St., Chino. Information: chinoyouthmuseum.com or (909) 334-3270.
Blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., BJ’s Restaurant, 4585 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Saturday, March 20
Compost and mulch giveaway, City of Chino Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 334-3265.
Vaccine clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Transformation Church IE, 4550 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino. Appointments are required at calvax.org/reg/3292026601.
