Saturday, Jan. 8
Hike the Valley, shuttle departs at 7 a.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Free vaccines and boosters, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Continues every Tuesday in January.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Options for Youth Chino, 7011 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (909) 902-5260.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Pizza and Politics meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Office Hours at the Preserve, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St., Chino.
Chino Teen Opportunity program meeting, 6 to 7 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/teens.
Friday, Jan. 14
Career Expo and Job Fair, 2 to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Chino Garden Workshop: Container Gardening, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Children’s Discovery Workshop: Fun with Potted Plants, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
