Saturday, July 10
Pet adoption event, all fees waived, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Inland Valley Humane Society, 500 Humane Way in Pomona. See Page B4.
Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave. Items commonly accepted include electronic waste, motor oil and oil filters, antifreeze, fluorescent bulbs and tubes. Information: (909) 334-3472.
Sunday, July 11
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at The Orphanage at 8:10 a.m. to get a shelter dog to walk, subject to availability. Personal dogs welcome. Hike departs from the Gordon Ranch Marketplace at 8:45 a.m., 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, at Eucalyptus Avenue.
Monday, July 12
Seniors at the Square, free concert in Chino, 6 to 8 p.m. for ages 50-plus, Aguiar Square on Sixth Street between C and D streets. (Light dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. with ticket purchased in advance for $4.)
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m. Zoom online meeting. To join, visit tinyurl.com/36arkcvk. Information: Marian Arguello, (909) 591-1864.
Chino Hills Community Foundation, 4 p.m., community room located inside Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Tuesday, July 13
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Vaccine clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Chino housing workshop, 6 to 8 p.m., Chino council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Wednesday, July 14
Chino Hills concert in the park, 7 to 8:30 p.m., “Dreaming of You,” a Selena tribute band, Veterans Park, Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue.
Chino Hills farmers market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Fire District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m. Information: chinovalleyfire.org.
Thursday, July 15
Chino concert in the park, “Soto,” Latin and R&B, 7 to 9 p.m., Chino City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave..
Chino Hills movie in the park, “Up,” lawn seating open at 6:30 p.m., movie starts at approximately 8 p.m., Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Friday, July 16
Blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., BJ’s Restaurant, 4585 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Birthday party, in honor of the late Helen McCoy, 4 to 6 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino movie in the park, “Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic Pet,” lawn seating opens at 6:30 p.m. with the movie beginning at dusk, 13220 Central Ave.
Saturday, July 17
Chino Challenge Demolition Derby, 6 p.m., Chino Fairgrounds. Tickets are available at M.K. Smith Chevrolet, 12845 Central Ave., Chino. Information: wgasmotorsports.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.