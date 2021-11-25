Thursday, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 26
Arts and crafts, anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road. Signups not necessary.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
“A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Hanukkah begins at sundown
“A Christmas Carol,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Monday, Nov. 29
Chino Hills Police Department toy drive begins, drop off unwrapped toys on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, Dec. 17, at the police department lobby, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Hanukkah Festival, 9-foot menorah to be lit, dancing, fire dancer, DJ, 6:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
COVID vaccine and flu shots, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday. Dec. 1
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Public Works Commission meeting. Next meeting is 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m. via Zoom, at us02web.zoom.us/j/7149929027 with meeting I.D. 7149929027 or by calling (669) 900-9128 and entering 7149929027.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Annual Holiday Auction, Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, 6 to 9 p.m., Centro Basco Restaurant, 13432 Central Ave, Chino. Free entry and appetizers. Information: sicv.clubexpress.com.
Christmas Open House, Supervisor Curt Hagman’s office, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Friday, Dec. 3
“A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Christmas pajama party for children, 6 to 10 p.m., ages 6 to 12, $25, Chino Hills Community Center.
Produce giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon, all are welcome regardless of income, Chino Valley Chinese English Church, 4136 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Chino Youth Museum Lab, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: (909) 334-3270.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Chino Hills tree lighting, 5 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills government center, 14000 City Center Drive.
“A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Princess Tea, 2 p.m., $10 for children under 12 and $15 for adults, Chino Hills High School theatre, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Chino Valley YMCA’s Reindeer Romp, start line from 8 to 8:10 a.m., Ayala Park, 5665 Edison Ave., Chino. Entry fee is $40 before Sunday Nov. 28, $45 between Nov. 29 to Dec. 4. Information: romp@weymca.org.
