Saturday, Feb. 22
Chino Branch Library Grand Re-opening, 10 a.m. to noon, 13180 Central Ave.
Clothes giveaway, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino United Methodist Church, 5201 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: 628-1107.
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Priceless Pet Rescue Sunday Hike (walking shelter dogs), 8:45 to 10:45 a.m., meet at the organization’s shelter, 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, suite C, Chino Hills.
Monday, Feb. 24
Welcome Mass for Catholic Bishop Alberto Rojas, noon, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Police to host Coffee with a Cop, 2 to 4 p.m., Canabru Coffee, 14521 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Chino Valley Unified School District Arts Festival, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Magnolia Junior High, 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino. Continues at same time and location, Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Ash Wednesday
Distribution of ashes (drive-by) to the community, 2 to 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 5500 Francis Ave.
Heritage Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Unified School District Arts Festival, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Magnolia Junior High School, 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Free paint night, 6 to 7 p.m., James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Free paint night, 6 to 7 p.m., James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
Mass of Hope for divorced and separated people, 7 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Friday, Feb. 28
Free tax preparation assistance to low and moderate-income residents, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, offered by volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons Foundation Tax-Aide Program. The program continues every Friday through April 10.
Chino Hills 55+ Club will celebrate Leap Year, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Leap Year Day
Free Compost and Mulch Giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon, Chino Public Works Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: 334-3265.
Used book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Branch Library, hosted by Friends of the Library.
Free document shredding, 9 a.m. to noon, Montclair City Hall, 5111 Benito St.
Chaffey College Burrowing Owl Festival, 9 a.m. to noon, at the college campus, 5897 College Park Ave., Chino.
