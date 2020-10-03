Saturday, Oct. 3
Chino Hills mulch giveaway, 7:30 a.m., The Shoppes overflow parking lot at Shoppes and Boys Republic drives.
Food for Life food distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino.
Chino Relay for Life, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., online at face book.com/RelayforLifeofChi no. Closing ceremony is 10 a.m. Sunday. For schedule of events and related fundraisers.
The Haunted Shoppe, walk-through Halloween “scare” event, 5 to 11 p.m., $25, The Shoppes at Chino Hills, continues until Saturday, Oct. 31 Thursdays through Sundays.
Monday, Oct. 5
CANCELLED: Chino Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting is Oct. 19.
Virtual bingo, 7 p.m., hosted by Chino Youth Museum, $20. Register at bit.ly/32GXoyF.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., commission meets in council chambers, public participates online by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting code 87939548952.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Chino city council meeting, 7 p.m., city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., and on video, cityofchino.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Public Works Commission, next meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Friday, Oct. 9
Frosty's Forest Pumpkin Patch opens, 3 to 11 p.m., Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue, Chino..
Saturday, Oct. 10
DSB Tribute band, (Journey) 6 p.m., $25 per vehicle, The Shoppes at Chino Hills overflow parking lot at City Center and Shoppes drives.
