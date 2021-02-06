Saturday, Feb. 6
20th annual Run for Russ 5K event, Chino and Central avenues in Chino. Start line is available to participants from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Several streets will close during the event.
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino.
Super Saturday luncheon, noon to 4 p.m., Chino American Legion Post 299, 13759 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 628-2080. See Page B2.
Superbowl breakfast, open to all men in the community, 8:30 a.m., Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
Monday, Feb. 8
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., on Zoom. Information: (909) 591-1864.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m. A presentation will be given on the city’s automated license plate readers that were installed in 2018.To participate, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or call (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting identification number 86197351711.
California Institution for Men citizens advisory committee meeting, 9:30 a.m. To join: call (866) 528-2256 and enter meeting number 7734230.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Farmer Boys, 13675 Central Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Bravo Burgers fundraiser for Chino Hills 55+ Club, noon to 10 p.m., 14698 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills. Mention the 55+ Club and 10 percent of the order amount will be donated to the club.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., online only. Information: chinovalleyfire.org or (909) 902-5260.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Let it Be Foundation golf tournament, 8:30 a.m., Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Information: theletitbefoundation.org or (909) 613-9161.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 3210 Chino Ave., Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
Friday, Feb. 12
Chinese New Year begins, the Year of the Ox. Celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.