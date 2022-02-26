Saturday, Feb. 26
Household hazardous waste drop off, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472 or cityofchino.org.
Baldy View ROP Career Training Center community open house and job career fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1501 S. Bon View Ave. in Ontario. Information: baldyviewrop.com.
Monday, Feb. 28
Chino Community Services Commission meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Valley Fire District finance committee meeting, 8 a.m., view online at at tendee.gotowebinar.com/reg ister/8567297168379608590 or call (866) 901-6455, enter attendee number 440-631-155 and select the # sign to enter 470-507-147. The meeting cannot be attended in person. Information: chinovalleyfire.org.
Tuesday, March 1
Chino City Council meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive or visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or join by phone at (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, March 2
Ash Wednesday.
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Performance by The Katinas, 7 p.m., Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave.
Thursday, March 3
Chino Valley school district board meeting, 6 p.m., location to be announced. The meeting can be viewed live on YouTube by searching Chino Valley Unified School District board meeting. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Friday, March 4
Produce giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon, Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive.
Saturday, March 5
Chino Youth Museum DairyAire 5K Run and Kids Fun Run, 8 a.m., Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
City of Chino Hike the Valley, 7 a.m., 2.2 mile moderate-level hike in Chino Hills. Cost is $20 for Chino residents, $30 for non-residents. Return by 11 a.m. Advanced registration is required at Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Food for Life Ministry grocery giveaway, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Living Word Assembly, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
