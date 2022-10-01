Saturday, Oct. 1
Oktoberfest, 1 to 5 p.m., food, beer, yard games, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5648 Jefferson Ave., Chino.
Relay for Life, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: chinorelayforlife@gmail.com.
Compost giveaway, 7:30 a.m., The Shoppes overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills.
Yard sale with proceeds benefitting The Let It Be Foundation, 9 a.m. to noon, Pinehurst Park on Park Place near Butterfield Ranch Road.
Clothing donation drive, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Cruise Night, 5 to 9 p.m., 12438 Central Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 631-0375.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Clothing donation drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Monday, Oct. 3
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Free COVID-19 vaccination event, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: sbcovid19.com/vaccine.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Public Works Commission. Next meeting: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, council chambers.
Medicare Step by Step, free for ages 55+, 2 to 3:30 p.m., for anyone soon-to-be or recently eligible for Medicare, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2826.
San Bernardino County State of the County address, 3 p.m. speaker series, 4:30 p.m. registration, 5:30 p.m. main event, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. networking reception, Ontario Convention Center, $60. Registration: selectsbcounty.com.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Join by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/7149929027 with meeting number 7149929027, or call (669) 900-9128 and enter meeting number 7149929027.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Chino Valley Unified school board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Chino City Council candidate forum, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: tinyurl.com/chinocandidates22.
Disaster preparedness open house hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6 to 8 p.m., 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266.
St. Margaret Mary annual car show, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Margaret Mary School, 12664 Central Ave. Information: stmargaretmaryschool carshow.com.
Chino Hills Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Cost is $60. Visit chinohillswinewalk.com.
Harvest Festival and Barn Raising, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B Street, Chino. Information: (909) 334-3278.
Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church annual fall festival, 4 to 8 p.m., 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (909) 597-2948.
Family paint night, step-by-step painting instruction, free, 1 to 3 p.m., Cal Aero Preserve Academy Branch Library, 15850 Main St., Chino.
Music in Motion WBA Field Tournament, 1 p.m., Ayala High School Stadium, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: events@ayalabac.org.
