Saturday, May 21
Armed Forces Day
Chino Troop 201 annual drive-through pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 5500 Francis Ave., Chino.
Community garden workshop: Integrated Pest Management, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Children’s garden workshop: Creepy Crawlers, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Chino Valley Fire Foundation Hot Rod and Bike Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
‘London Suite,’ 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre performance, 13123 Seventh St. Information: chinocommunitytheatre.org.
Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: (909) 334-3270.
Sunday, May 22
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5048 D St., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Monday, May 23
Driver safety class in Spanish, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Community Services Commission Special Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Ayala Park Operations Center., 5575 Edison Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Don Lugo High School graduation ceremony, 6 p.m., 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Chino High School graduation ceremony, 7 p.m., 5472 Park Place.
Tuesday, May 24
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Ayala High School graduation ceremony, 7 p.m., 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino Hills High School graduation ceremony, 7 p.m., 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills.
Measure Y Community Forum, 6:30 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/544/Measure -Y.
Wednesday, May 25
Business@Breakfast, 7:45 to 9 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Driver safety class in Spanish, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Chino Hills City Council budget workshop, 4 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Valley Fire District special board meeting for 2022-23 budget workshop, 4 p.m., training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: chinovalleyfire.org.
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive. The meeting was delayed from Tuesday because of Ayala and Chino Hills high school graduation ceremonies. Information: chinohills.org.
Thursday, May 26
Last day of school for most students in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Taste of the Chino Valley, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
Friday, May 27
Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, with coffee and registration at 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 28
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave, Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266.
