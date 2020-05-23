Saturday, May 23
Household Hazardous Waste drop-off, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Center.
Sunday, May 24
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Valley Community Church.
Monday, May 25
Memorial Day.
Virtual Memorial Day ceremony, 10 a.m., in partnership with the American Legion Elmer C. Jertberg Post 299.
CANCELLED: Chino Community Services Commission meeting. The next meeting is 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, in council chambers.
Tuesday, May 26
Drive-up graduation for Chino Hills High with last names beginning A through K, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the school. For graduates and their families only.
Drive-up graduation for Ayala High with last names beginning A through L, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the school. For graduates and their families only.
Wednesday, May 27
Chino Hills City Council online budget workshop, 2 p.m. Participants may visit the city website to view the broadcast at chinohills.org/videostreaming.
Chino Hills City Council online meeting, 7 p.m. Participants may visit the city website to view the broadcast at chinohills.org/videostream ing.
Chino Valley Fire District special board meeting, 4 p.m., online at https://attend ee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/1178703259964554510 or by telephone at (866) 901-6455, enter the attendee number 633-764-040 and hit the # sign.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Drive-up graduation for Chino Hills High with last names beginning L through Z, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the school. For graduates and their families only.
Drive-up graduation for Don Lugo High, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the school. For graduates and their families only.
Virtual graduation for Don Lugo High Class of 2020, 7 p.m.
Drive-up graduation for Ayala High with last names beginning M through Z, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the school. For graduates and their families only.
Virtual graduation for Ayala High Class of 2020, 6 p.m.
Drive-up graduation for Chino High, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the school. For graduates and their families only.
Virtual graduation for Chino High Class of 2020, 7 p.m.
Drive-up graduation for Buena Vista High, 6 p.m., at the school. For graduates and their families only.
Virtual graduation for Chino Hills High Class of 2020, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 28
Chino Valley school district distance learning ends. This would have been the last day of school if campuses had remained open.
Virtual graduation for Buena Vista High Class of 2020, 6 p.m.
Chino Cares food donation drop-off, 9 a.m. to noon, Chino Senior Center.
City of Chino budget workshop, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., (with social distancing measures in place).
