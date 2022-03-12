Saturday, March 12
Volunteer tree planting event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Volunteers should bring their own shovels and gloves. Information: (909) 630-6908.
“Charlotte’s Web,” 7 p.m., Chino Community Children’s Theatre play, 13123 Seventh St. Tickets $12 for adults, $10 for children and seniors. Information: (909) 590-1149.
Sunday, March 13
Chino American Legion Auxiliary Smorgasbord, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $15 for adults, $10 for children under 12, American Legion Post 299, 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
“Charlotte’s Web,” 2:30 p.m., Chino Community Children’s Theatre play, 13123 Seventh St. Tickets $12 for adults, $10 for children and seniors. Information: (909) 590-1149.
Monday, March 14
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m. on Zoom. Visit tinyurl.com/n8cdjh4k. Information: chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com.
Chino Hills Community Foundation, 4 p.m., Chino Hills City Council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino Hills Legislative Advocacy Committee, 9 a.m., Chino Hills City Council conference room, second floor, 14000 City Center Drive.
Tuesday, March 15
Chino City Council meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Planning Commission. Next meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, city council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Banquet honoring American Legion Auxiliary President Kathy Daudistel, 6 p.m., $25 per person, American Legion Post 299, 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
Wednesday, March 16
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., Diamond Bar City Council Chambers, 21810 Copley Drive
Thursday, March 17
St. Patrick’s Day
Chino Valley Unified School District board meeting, 6 p.m., Don Lugo High School, Chino.
Outdoor spring festival, 4:30 to 9 p.m., includes 60 local artisans, vendors, and food trucks, 4:30 to 9 p.m., women’s ministry of Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave., south of Philadelphia St., Chino.
Friday, March 18
“Charlotte’s Web,” 7 p.m., Chino Community Children’s Theatre play, 13123 Seventh St. Tickets $12 for adults, $10 for children and seniors.
Saturday, March 19
Coffee with Curt, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way. Information: (909) 465-5265.
Chino Cultural Palooza, 4 to 9 p.m., City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
Pop-up Chino Hills City Hall, 8 to 11 a.m., Lowe’s in the Crossroads Marketplace, 13251 Peyton Drive near Costco.
“Charlotte’s Web,” 7 p.m., Chino Community Children’s Theatre play, 13123 Seventh St. Tickets $12 for adults, $10 for children and seniors.
Chino Community Garden Workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Planting a Spring Garden, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Children’s Discovery Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Festive Flowers, Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Children ages 4 to 10, $25 for members and $30 for the general public. Information: (909) 334-3270.
