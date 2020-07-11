Saturday, July 11
Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Avenue, Chino
Sunday, July 12
Rattlesnake avoidance training, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., fee charged, Chino’s Caring Kennel, 3890 Walnut Ave. Private sessions available. Information: 627-2212 or chinoscar ingkennel.com. See Page B8.
Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Monday, July 13
Free craft day, 10 to 11:30 a.m., CrossPoint Church, 6950 Edison Ave. Open to all children.
Chino Hills Community Foundation, 4 p.m., via Zoom. Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/833-1619-0103 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter 833-1619-0103.
Free grab-and-go meals, 10:30 a.m. to noon weekdays through July 31, Chino High, 5472 Park Place and Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave.
Chino Valley Democratic Club online meeting, 7 p.m. To join the meeting and register, click on the link in purple at the club website: chinoval leydemocrats.org/calendar/
Tuesday, July 14
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., with council and staff in council chambers and the public participating online.
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: 627-3663.
Wednesday, July 15
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., commissioners and staff in council chambers and the public participating online.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Farmer Boys restaurant, 13675 Central Ave., Chino.
Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, corner of Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive.
Business@Breakfast virtual meeting hosted by Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, 7:45 to 9 a.m., online at https://us02.web.zoom.us/j/82575212766 and enter meeting number 82575212786.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/2716954113500732431.
Thursday, July 16
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: 627-3663.
CVUSD vaccine clinic, 8 a.m. to noon, at 12970 Third St., Chino. Students up to 18 years old without insurance or enrolled in a government subsidized health insurance plan are eligible. Appointments are required.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Chino Cares Challenge food collection, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino.
Chino Valley school board virtual meeting, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 17
Blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., BJ’s Restaurant, 4585 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
