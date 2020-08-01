Saturday, Aug. 1
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: 627-3663 or FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
Monday, Aug. 3
Chino Valley Fire District special board meeting, 3 p.m., 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. The meeting can be heard live at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/8603405117190481932.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: 627-3663 or FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., in council chambers for commission and staff, and online for the public. The meeting can be heard by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or by calling 1-669-900-8952 and entering meeting number 87939548952.
CANCELLED: Chino City Hall meetings Aug. 4 and 18. Next meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1 in city hall council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Chino Valley school district Family Engagement Center virtual support group, 7 to 8:30 p.m., on Zoom.
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Public Works Commission meeting. Next meeting will be held online for the public and in council chambers for the commission and staff at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Food for Life Ministry food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Information: 627-3663 or FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Document shredding event, open to all San Bernardino County residents, 9 a.m. to noon, City of Upland Public Works Yard, 1370 N. Benson Ave., Upland.
Used oil collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., City of Chino Household Hazardous Waste Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Open the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Information: cityofchino.org.
