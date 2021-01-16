Monday, Jan. 18
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission. See Jan. 20.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Chino Hills Planning Commission, via Zoom, 7 p.m.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills government center parking lot.
Blood drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Chino Valley Masonic Lodge, 6050 Riverside Drive.
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 13220 Central Ave., or visit cityofchino.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Walmart, Chino.
Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., 13220 Central Ave., Chino. This meeting will be held in-person only.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Hills Legislative Advocacy Committee, 3 p.m. Visit us02web.zoom.us/j/88530417385 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter number 88530417385.
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Commissioners and public participate remotely. Visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86541188692 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 86541188692.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Chino Valley school board meeting, remote viewing from chino.k12.ca.us or the school district’s YouTube channel, “Chino Valley Unified School District Board Videos.” Information: 628-1201.
Friday, Jan. 22
Chino Hills 55+ Club Zoom meeting, 10 a.m., with Mayor Brian Johsz as guest speaker. For assistance on how to use Zoom or join the meeting, call Sharon Stuewe at 226-8686.
Saturday, Jan. 23
One-hour pro-life prayer vigil, noon, Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue organized by the Respect Life and Family Ministry of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills.
Hazardous Waste drop off for Chino residents, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Food for Life Ministry grocery distribution, 9 a.m. to noon, First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive in Chino.
