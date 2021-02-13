Saturday, Feb. 13
Hazardous Waste Drop Off, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Sunday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day
Monday, Feb. 15
President’s Day.
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission meeting.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Chino Hills workshop, high-density housing discussion at planning commission meeting, 7 p.m. To participate, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or call (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952.
Chino city council meeting, 7 p.m. city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Lifestream blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills government center parking lot, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.
California Institution for Women Citizens Advisory Committee, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., via Microsoft Teams, open to the public. Information on how to access the meeting, email andrew.mendoza@cdcr.ca.gov.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Ash Wednesday
‘Drive-by Ashes,’ 4 to 5:30 p.m., drive up or walk up to Christ Lutheran Church, 5500 Francis Ave., Chino.
COVID testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority meeting, 6 p.m., hosted by the City of Diamond Bar. The authority will discuss the mid-year budget for fiscal year 2020-21. To participate, call (415) 930-5321 and enter access code 440359897. Information: (909) 839-7010.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, 7 p.m. To participate, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86541188692 or call (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 86541188692.
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m. remote meeting. Visit youtube.com/channel/UCWKinB 4PTbuskobmwBF8pw.
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Information: chinovalleychamberofcommerce.com or (909) 627-6177.
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce virtual job fair on Zoom, 10:30 a.m. to noon, registration at chi novalleychamber.com/job fair.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Chino Cares Challenge, 9 to 11 a.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityof chino.org/ccc or (909) 334-3271.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.