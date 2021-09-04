Saturday, Sept. 4
Curtiss P-40N Warhawk demonstration flight, noon, Planes of Fame Air Museum, 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino.
City of Chino Hike the Valley, 7 a.m., five-mile easy hike in San Dimas. Cost is $20 for Chino residents, $30 for non-residents. Shuttle service from the Carolyn Owens Community Center. Registration required at Carolyn Owens Center, 13201 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at The Orphanage at 8:10 a.m. to get a shelter dog to walk, subject to availability. Hike departs from the Gordon Ranch Marketplace at 8:45 a.m., 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, at Eucalyptus Avenue.
Monday, Sept. 6
Labor Day.
Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Avenue.
CANCELLED: Chino Hills Planning Commission. Next meeting 7 p.m. Sept. 21.
Free COVID-19 vaccination, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom, 7:45 to 9:45 a.m. Information: chinovalleychamber.org.
Town meeting at McCoy Equestrian Center to learn about the city’s equestrian goals for the facility, 6:30 p.m., 14280 Peyton Drive.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Supervisor Curt Hagman’s open house, 5 to 7 p.m., numerous county departments in attendance, prizes, booths, food provided by Chino Valley Professional Firefighters, district office at 14010 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. A blood drive will take place from 4 to 8 p.m.
The Preserve Office Hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., residents may ask city officials questions about construction activities and future plans for The Preserve.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Patriot Day
Jazz and blues entertainer Derek Bordeaux, 6 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center gazebo, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Household hazardous waste dropoff, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3472.
