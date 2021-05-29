Saturday, May 29
Free dog training event, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., ranch property at 3141 English Road, Chino Hills, hosted by Paws 4 Success with Love Them All Foundation. Information: (909) 917-3115 or email averches27@gmail.com.
Monte Vista Park splash pad opens, daily hours of operation, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino.
Sunday, May 30
Priceless Pets Sunday Hike, arrive at The Orphanage at 8:10 a.m. to get a shelter dog to walk, subject to availability. Personal dogs welcome. Hike departs from the Gordon Ranch Marketplace at 8:45 a.m., 2587 Chino Hills Parkway, at Eucalyptus Avenue.
Monday, May 31
Memorial Day
Tuesday, June 1
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. See Page A8.
Chino City Council, 7 p.m. city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. or visit cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., commission meets inside council chambers, the public participates by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or by calling (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952.
The City of Chino Hills will reopen all facilities including the Community Center and McCoy Equestrian Center.
COVID vaccination clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Wednesday, June 2
Chino Hills Public Works Commission, 7 p.m., commission meets in council chambers. Residents participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/81775522463 or call (669) 900-6833 and enter 81775522463.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, 7 p.m., to participate, visit global.gotomeet ing.com/join/583604565 or call (877) 309-2073 and enter 583604565.
Chino Hills farmers market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Thursday, June 3
Chino Valley school board, 6 p.m., in person at 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino or go to YouTube and search Chino Valley Unified School District.
Q and A session at Preserve, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 15800 Main Street, Chino.
Saturday, June 5
Healthy Chino Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ayala Park near YMCA, 5575 Eidson Ave.
Chino Hills band Dudes Got Blues, 4 to 7 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, playing classic rock, popular blues, country, and funk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.