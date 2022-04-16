Saturday, April 16
Easter Egg-Citement, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave.
Glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt for teens in the Chino Valley Unified School District, 7 to 9 p.m., Ayala Park Yates Stadium, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Community Garden Workshop: Fertilizer, Compost, and Mulch, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Children’s Garden Workshop: Composting with Worms, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: cityofchino.org/healthychino.
Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: chinoyouthmuseum.com.
Sunday, April 17
Easter Sunday
Inland Empire Utilities Agency Virtual Earth Week, continues through Sunday, April 23.
Monday, April 18
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting will be on May 16, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Tuesday, April 19
Chino City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Vaccine clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Continues at the same time Tuesday, April 26. Information: (909) 387-3911.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, April 20
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Business@Breakfast meeting, 7:45 to 9 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The meeting is also available on Zoom. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Free COVID-19 testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: chinohills.org.
Thursday, April 21
Chino Valley Unified School District board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. Live video of the meeting can be viewed on YouTube by searching Chino Valley Unified School District board meeting. Informaton: chino.k12.ca.us.
Friday, April 22
CLOSED: All county branch libraries, including Chino Hills, Chino, and Cal Aero Preserve for a staff development day.
Chino Hills 55+ Club Earth Day meeting, 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 226-8686.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino Valley Fire District training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: lstream.org.
Bark Bazaar, hosted by Paws 4 Success and Pet Wants Chino Hills, 6 to 9 p.m., 3141 English Road, Chino Hills.
Saturday, April 23
Chino Hills State Park Earth Day celebration, 9 a.m. to noon, Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Service Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cornfeedrun@aol.com.
Tri-county sheriff’s forum, 1 to 5 p.m., Chino Airport Hangar 4, 7000 Merrill Ave.
