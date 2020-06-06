Saturday, June 6
George Floyd protest, 2 p.m., from Yorba Avenue and Riverside Drive to the Chino Police Department.
Food for Life giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino.
Monday, June 8
CVUSD lunch bag distribution, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave. and Chino High, 5472 Park Place.
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., online meeting. Participants may visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7986416535.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave. Information: (800) 870-4484.
Tuesday, June 9
CVUSD lunch bag distribution, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave. and Chino High, 5472 Park Place.
Chino Hills City Council online meeting, 7 p.m. Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711.
Wed., June 10
CVUSD lunch bag distribution, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave. and Chino High, 5472 Park Place.
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., at Chino Valley Masonic Lodge, 6050 Riverside Drive.
Chino Valley Fire District board meeting, 6 p.m., online meeting. Residents can view the meeting at https:/attend ee.gotowebinar.com/register/3940221271437192462.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Thursday, June 11
“Healing Our Land” online community forum, 6:30 p.m., hosted by the Chino Police Department in partnership with faith leaders to discuss police and community relations. Visit facebook.com/chinopolicedept/.
CVUSD lunch bag distribution, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave. and Chino High, 5472 Park Place.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Movies in the Park and all summer programs until July 5.
CVUSD health center vaccination clinic by appointment only, 8 a.m. to noon.
Friday, June 12
CVUSD lunch bag distribution, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave. and Chino High, 5472 Park Place.
Saturday, June 13
Blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The Bridge Church, 4550 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino.
