Saturday, Aug. 22
Drive-through donations for HOPE Resource Center, 8 to 11 a.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Monday, Aug. 24
Chino Community Services Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
CANCELLED: Chino Hills City Council meeting. Next meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Wed., Aug. 26
Virtual bingo games, City of Chino Hills community services department, 10 a.m. for ages 50+ and 6 p.m. for 18 and older.
Chino Hills Farmers Market, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Chino Valley school district Family Engagement Center virtual support group for parents, 7 to 8:30 p.m., on Zoom.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Chino Cares Challenge food collection, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino. Information: cityofchino.org/ccc.
Friday, Aug. 28
Chino Hills 55+ Club on Zoom, 10:30 a.m.
Lifestream blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills government center parking lot.
Blood drive, 10 a.m., fire district training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Backpack giveaway, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Praise Chapel Chino Valley, 14562 Central Ave. at Eucalyptus.
Mulch giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon, Chino public services yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Drive-through movie, “Uglydolls,” 8:30 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills overflow parking lot. Cost is $10.
